SNGC announces to donate Rs38 million to fight COVID-19

KARACHI: To support national efforts in the fight against COVID-19, Sui Northern Gas Company Limited has announced on Sunday to donate Rs38 million, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson, the SNGC will donate Rs19 million in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Corona relief find, while Rs19 million will be given to NDMA for the purchase of medical and protective equipment.

The board of directors of SNGC has approved donations, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan last week had announced the establishment of youth force and public fund during his address to the nation to fight coronavirus pandemic across Pakistan.

Two Chinese companies on Wednesday donated five million rupees to the Prime Minister’s Coronavirus Relief Fund after their heads called on the premier Imran Khan.

The companies also handed over supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) worth three million rupees to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also announced to donate there one month’s salary to the relief.

