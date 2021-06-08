Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Rap superstar Snoop Dogg turns executive at Def Jam Recordings

Snoop Dogg

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg is joining the legendary hip hop label Def Jam Recordings as executive creative and strategic consultant, the US company said on Monday.

Def Jam, owned by Universal Music, has been home to some of hip-hop’s most pioneering artists, from Public Enemy to LL Cool J and the Beastie Boys. Its current roster includes Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Kanye West.

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, professionally known as Snoop Dogg, will be based in Los Angeles and report to Universal Music Group Chairman and Chief Executive Sir Lucian Grainge and Def Jam interim Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harleston.

As an award-winning artist, Snoop Dogg has released 19 studio albums and sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

Snoop would not be the first rapper to take on an executive role at Def Jam. In 2004, Jay-Z was named president and CEO of the label but left after three years.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Feroze Khan comes to Alizeh Shah’s support amid Yasir Nawaz diss

Lifestyle

Respect your elders even if they scold you, Bushra Ansari tells Jannat Mirza

Uncategorized

Pakistani band Overload’s frontman Farhad Humayun passes away

Lifestyle

Twitter mocks Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul’s anticlimactic fight

[X] Close