Groom’s $1000 wedding band found around the neck of a fish

A snorkeller Susan Prior has found a groom’s $1000 wedding band around the neck of a fish that he had lost while swimming off the coast of a tiny Australian island.

The snorkeller, Susan Prior, who runs Norfolk Island’s Reef website, went looking for the missing wedding jewellery after tracking down the couple on Facebook. She was lucky to find the wedding band lodged around the body of a mullet fish.

According to reports, Nathan Reeves and his wife Suzie Quintal had gone for a swim off the coast of Norfolk Island, where they were visiting their family. After the swim, Nathan realised his wedding band had gone missing from his hand. However, the band is yet to be removed from the fish neck.

Suzie Quintal told a newspaper, she and Nathan had looked everywhere for the band without any success. Sadly, he had lost it just a day before their second anniversary.

“He tried to look for it and then broke the news to me and I was not happy. I always tell him to take it off before he goes for a swim. He lost it a day before our second wedding anniversary.”

While speaking to Dailymail UK, the snorkeller said that the jewellery can only be removed catching the fish in a net as it poses an injury threat to the fish.

“The metal can only be removed by catching the fish in a net and gently removing it. The fish seems to be OK so far but as it grows, the ring will cut into it,” she said.

The locals in the area are now trying to source nets in order to retrieve the ring, said Suzie, adding that it doesn’t worry my husband, he doesn’t understand all the fuss and she is just worried about the poor little fish.

Comments

comments