So far 5,005 dengue cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR: A total of 5,005 dengue cases have been reported from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thus far this year, the Dengue Response Unit (DRU) said on Friday.

As many as 75 new cases of dengue fever surfaced of late, it said and added 11 of these cases were from Peshawar alone.

The DRU said 143 dengue patients are under treatment at various hospitals in Peshawar.

Earlier, on Oct 10, the health department of Punjab had confirmed that 204 new patients of mosquito-borne dengue fever were brought to different hospitals across the province during the last 24 hours

The officials from the provincial health department detailed that the tally has touched 5650 for dengue patients this year including 140 new cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 24 in Lahore so far. The death toll rises to 10 during this year in the province.

The health department elaborated that the surveillance teams have checked more than 274,320 places in rural parts and overall 76,580 urban places to detect dengue larvae.

The teams registered around 124 cases over finding the presence of dengue larvae besides arresting 37 people, the department said.

