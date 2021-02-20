Woman ‘robs’ youngster after social media friendship

KARACHI: A woman is blamed to have robbed a youngster in Karachi after befriending him through a social media platform, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to police, a 17-year-old youngster from Sukkur was allegedly lured by a girl as the former visited Karachi five days back on her invitation.

“The family of the boy also followed him while considering that he was in trouble and was allegedly abducted using a social media trap,” they said adding that the family intercepted the boy at Tariq Road area of the city today along with the girl and forcefully tried to take him away with them.

The passers-by considered it an abduction bid and informed the police, which later brought the boy and his family to the Ferozeabad police station for further probe as the girl fled from the scene.

The family claimed before the police that the girl had looted Rs70,000 from the Sukkur man and was further demanding Rs30,000. “We have acquired information regarding the girl in order to launch a search for her,” they said.

Social media platforms have been used in the past to trap youngsters and in one such incident on September 22, four members of a group allegedly involved in molesting young boys after entrapping them via social media ads for jobs have been arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Earlier the Cyber Crime wing of FIA had arrested two of the group involved in molestation and aggravated sodomy of young men and upon the information extracted, the cybercrime unit found the leads on the other two and arrested them today.

The cyber watchdog recovered evidence from the detained mobile phones of the suspects which further substantiated their notorious activities of blackmailing.

The group of alleged molesters not only sodomized young men after they called them for job interviews, but they targeted teenage and minor boys as well. FIA confirmed.

The cybercrime unit revealed that the network extended across the country and that in total about 40 people work for this group.

