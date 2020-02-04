ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday a “Social Protection Agreement for Pakistani workers” is part of bilateral pacts reached with Malaysia during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit.

“As part of our bilateral agreements with Malaysia, we are pleased to announce a Social Protection Agreement for Pakistani workers whereby in cases of injury, disability or death substantial benefits including medical & adequate lifelong pension will be given to worker’s family,” he said in a Twitter statement.

Sharing details of agreements reached with Malaysia, he said the two countries also signed a “historic Extradition Treaty between our two countries, committing to a safer & more secure future.”

