‘Societies that fail to ensure justice fall apart’: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that societies that failed to ensure justice fell apart, ARY News reported.

In his message on the eve of ‘World Day for International Justice’, CM Buzdar said that justice was linchpin of the modern states and added that only those nations achieved the pinnacle of glory and respect that ensured justice in every matter.

According to a statement issued from his office, the chief minister said, “Islam has stressed for the promotion of high moral values as the process of socio-economic development is directly interlinked with the provision of justice.”

CM Buzdar said that provision of justice to the common man was the objective of PTI government and added that every possible step will be taken in this regard.

He reiterated that the provision of justice will be ensured to every segment of the society and added that the government will also continue to highlight the importance of the principles of justice in the society.

Read More: Economic, social justice vital for development of society: CM Buzdar

Earlier on July 15, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that economic and social justice was vital for development of any society.

Talking to Lahore Bar Association President Asim Cheema, who called on him in Lahore, CM Buzdar had said that that issue of the bar will be solved on urgent basis.

According to a statement issued from his office, the chief minister had said that the provincial government was bringing ease for people from every segment of life.

Comments

comments