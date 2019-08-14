Sohai Ali Abro pens a heartfelt note for acid attack survivors

Actress Sohai Ali Abro who is currently playing an acid burn survivor in ARY Digital’s Surkh Chandni shared a heartfelt note for the victims.

Taking to Instagram, Sohai who portrays Aida in the drama posted a picture with them and said that “these beautiful souls are proof that you can walk through hell and still be an angel.”

Sohai wrote “There are going to be some painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes. These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter and kinder. But don’t you go and become someone that you’re not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving.”

She continued “Some of the kindest souls I know have lived in a world that was not so kind to them. Some of the best human beings I know, have been through so much at the hands of others, and they still love deeply, they still care.”

The 25-year-old actress is being lauded for her portrayal of an acid burn victim and how society bullies them. The drama serial highlights their plight and talks about consent as Aida was burnt because she refused a proposal but didn’t let that dampen her spirits.

“Sometimes, it’s the people who have been hurt the most, who refuse to be hardened in this world, because they would never want to make another person feel the same way they themselves have felt.If that isn’t something to be in awe of, I don’t know what is. These beautiful souls are proof that you can walk through hell and still be an angel,” the actress continued.

Her character doesn’t give up but instead take charge of her life. The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor is in awe of the resilience and bravery of acid attack victims.

