Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with grandson of legendary cricketer Hanif Mohammad

Pakistani actress Sohai Ali Abro has tied the knot with Shehzar Mohammad – son of former Test cricketer Shoaib Mohammad on Sunday.

Shehzar Mohammad is the grandson of legendary cricketer Little Master late Hanif Mohammad.

Fans and well-wishers extended heartfelt wishes to the couple for beginning a new journey in life together. Photos of the newly-weds have been doing rounds on social media.

The actress Sohai Ali Abro won fans’ hearts with her acting in ARY Digital’s popular drama Pyarey Afzal.

Shehzar Mohammad is also a Pakistani first-class cricketer. In September 2019, he was named in Sindh’s squad for the 2019–20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament.

Wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness.

