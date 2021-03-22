Actor Sohai Ali Abro tied the knot with Shehzar Mohammad, grandson of legendary cricketer Hanif Mohammad, on Mar. 21.

While news of Sohai Ali Abro and Shehzar’s wedding came as a shock to many, it has taken social media by storm with friends, fans, and well-wishers extending their best wishes to the newly-weds.

Sohai’s wedding look is also making waves; the Pyarey Afzal star kept it classy and timeless in a glimmering off-white ensemble. The look was tied together beautifully with stunning bridal jewels that included a traditional jhumar, maang tika, and a nath.

The groom also made for a dapper vision in a classic cream sherwani.

Pictures from the gorgeous, albeit intimate, celebration have also taken over social media, thanks to the couple’s friends present at the event, who made sure to update their profiles with pictures of the happy couple!

Some of Sohai’s closest industry peers also took to their Instagram to share special wishes for her life ahead with her husband.

“Many congratulations to Sohai Ali Abro and Shehzar Mohammad. May Allah bless you both with lots and lots of happiness, prosperity, and a lifetime of togetherness,” wrote actor Humayun Saeed.

Sajal Aly also shared a picture of the happy couple on her Instagram story with the message, “Mubarak Mubarak. Wishing you lots of love and happiness.”

Filmmaker Fahim Burney posted a picture with the blushing bride, writing, “My dearest Sohai. I wish you and Shehzar lots of love and Prayers on your new journey. May Allah bless you both with loads of happiness.”

