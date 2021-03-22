Web Analytics
Sohai Ali Abro’s wedding pictures go viral!

Sohai Ali Abro

Actor Sohai Ali Abro tied the knot with Shehzar Mohammad, grandson of legendary cricketer Hanif Mohammad, on Mar. 21.

While news of Sohai Ali Abro and Shehzar’s wedding came as a shock to many, it has taken social media by storm with friends, fans, and well-wishers extending their best wishes to the newly-weds.

shehzar mohammad

Sohai’s wedding look is also making waves; the Pyarey Afzal star kept it classy and timeless in a glimmering off-white ensemble. The look was tied together beautifully with stunning bridal jewels that included a traditional jhumar, maang tika, and a nath. 

rose gold dress and jewelry

Abro Wedding

The groom also made for a dapper vision in a classic cream sherwani.

sohai ali abro and husband

bride and groom

Pictures from the gorgeous, albeit intimate, celebration have also taken over social media, thanks to the couple’s friends present at the event, who made sure to update their profiles with pictures of the happy couple!

huamyun saeed

sohai wedding ceremony

Some of Sohai’s closest industry peers also took to their Instagram to share special wishes for her life ahead with her husband.

“Many congratulations to Sohai Ali Abro and Shehzar Mohammad. May Allah bless you both with lots and lots of happiness, prosperity, and a lifetime of togetherness,” wrote actor Humayun Saeed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun)

Sajal Aly also shared a picture of the happy couple on her Instagram story with the message, “Mubarak Mubarak. Wishing you lots of love and happiness.”

Fahim Burney

Filmmaker Fahim Burney posted a picture with the blushing bride, writing, “My dearest Sohai. I wish you and Shehzar lots of love and Prayers on your new journey. May Allah bless you both with loads of happiness.”

