RAWALPINDI: A court on Wednesday awarded the death sentence to a pedophile Sohail Ayaz three times under the charges of sexually assaulting children and filming the horrific incidents, ARY NEWS reported.

The court besides awarding the death sentence to him, also announced lifetime imprisonment for him three times and a fine of Rs 500,000.

An accomplice of Sohail Ayaz, Khurrum was awarded seven-year imprisonment and a Rs 100,000 fine.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sohail Ayaz is blamed for sexually assaulting various children and releasing their videos on the dark web.

He was also imprisoned in the United Kingdom for four years under similar charges besides also facing a trial in Italy for sexually abusing children.

In a briefing to the Senate’s standing committee, the Rawalpindi Police in December 2019 briefed that the child recovered from the house of pedophile Sohail Ayaz was sexually assaulted by him.

The police have confirmed that the DNA sample of accused Sohail Ayaz has matched with the child recovered from his house.

Briefing the house in detail on the Rawat case, Rawalpindi Police officials told that the accused in Rawat Case, 46 years old male namely Sohail Ayaz, was a Chartered Accountant by profession.

“Around 1 lac pornographic images were found from his personal computer,” police briefed Senate panel.

Police have also found messages of the trafficking of children from the mobile data of the accused. He has been traveling across nine countries and working with many international organizations as an accountant.

“He used to lure in young boys of age 8-15 years, mostly street vendors selling eggs or Qehwa, by offering them money or jobs and used to intoxicate them through Hash and Ice.”

