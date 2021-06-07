First solar eclipse of 2021 on June 10: Know the time and other details

The first solar eclipse of the year will take place on June 10. This eclipse is going to appear as a ‘ring of fire’.

The eclipse will be seen in Russia, Greenland, Northern Canada, North Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Astronomer and Director Institute of Space Science and Technology Karachi University Professor Dr Javed Iqbal said that the first solar eclipse of 2021 could not be observed in Pakistan.

The eclipse can be occurred at 1:12pm Pakistani time, while it would be at its peak at 3:42pm and expectedly end at 4:34pm, the professor said.

Annular eclipses occur when the Moon — passing between Earth and the Sun — is not quite close enough to our planet to completely obscure sunlight, leaving a thin ring of the solar disc visible.

They occur every year or two, and can only be seen from a narrow pathway across the planet.

A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse, when the Moon moves into Earth’s shadow. Lunar eclipses are visible from about half of the Earth’s surface.

The last lunar eclipse, which was also not visible in Pakistan, was witnessed on May 26.

