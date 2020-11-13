Soldier, four civilians martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LOC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Friday said that a soldier and four civilians were martyred in an indiscriminate fire from Indian forces at the Line of Control (LOC) after four of their security personnel lost their lives during a gunfight with freedom fighters in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A release from the ISPR provided details of the entire episode, saying that it all began in the wee hours of 7-8 November, when a gunfight broke out between Indian military and freedom fighters in the occupied territory.

This led to the killing of four Indian security personnel, the army’s media wing said adding that soon after the incident, the Indian forces resorted to indiscriminate firing with heavy weapons and mortars at separate sectors along the LOC.

They intentionally targeted the civilian population at the LOC and committed grave human rights and international law violations, the ISPR said adding that the firing claimed the lives of four innocent civilians besides also injuring 12 others.

Pakistan Army also gave a befitting response to the Indian forces and targeted their check-posts causing severe losses, the ISPR said while quoting Indian media that also admitted the losses during the response from the Pakistani side.

It further said that a Pakistan Army soldier also embraced martyrdom while fighting courageously at the border besides injuries to five other personnel.

Responding to the escalation in tensions at the LOC from the Indian side, ISPR said that Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and its army also wants peace in the region. However, when attacked, they would defend every inch of the homeland, the media wing said.

