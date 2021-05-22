Soldier martyred in Afghan cross-border attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in firing from across the Afghanistan border at a military check post in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in the North Waziristan district.

“During the exchange of fire, a sepoy Umar Daraz, age 32 years, resident of Jhang, received a bullet injury and embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR said that Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the Pak-Afghan Border.

Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan, reads the statement released by ISPR.

In one such terrorist activity from the Afghan border, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred while another got injured when terrorists fired gunshots from across the Pak-Afghan border at the military’s post in Bajaur last year in October.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted: “Terrorists fired from across on #Pakistan Army post along with Pak- Afg Border in Bajaur. Resultantly Havaldar Tanveer embraced Shahadat while one soldier got injured.”

