Soldier martyred in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kotkotera Sector, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, Indian troops targeted Pakistan Army posts in the Kotkotera sector along LoC.

Pakistan army responded befittingly to Indian provocation, causing substantial damage to Indian post in men and material, reads the statement by ISPR.

During an intense exchange of fire, Naik Dil Frazier, age 34 years resident of Village Panjkot Muzaffarabad embraced martyrdom fighting valiantly in the line of duty, added ISPR.

Read more: Pak Army focused towards internal, external challenges: COAS Bajwa

The latest ceasefire breach followed on the heels of another such incident on September 23 when two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing in Deva Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Read More: Women among six civilians injured in Indian firing at LOC: ISPR

According to the ISPR, Sepoy Noorullah and Sepoy Waseem Ali had sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland.

The Pakistan Army befittingly responded to Indian aggression and caused major loss to the Indian side

Comments

comments