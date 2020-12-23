Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian firing from across LoC

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the Pakistan Army on Wednesday embraced martyrdom in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) due to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Indian troops committed unprovoked ceasefire violation in Satwal Sector along the Line of Control which was responded by Pakistani troops in a befitting manner, causing substantial damage to Indian troops in men and material.

During intense exchange of fire, sepoy Mukhtiar,21, while fighting valiantly embraced martyrdom, said ISPR.

Read More: Two soldiers martyred in Indian firing at LoC: ISPR

Earlier on December 15, two personnel of the Pakistan Army had been martyred after a heavy exchange of fire with the Indian forces at Line of Control (LoC).

According to ISPR, Indian troops had initiated ceasefire violation in Bagsar Sector along the Line of Control which was responded by Pakistani troops in a befitting manner.

During intense exchange of fire two soldiers, Naik Shahjahan, age 35 years and Sepoy Hameed, age 21 years, while fighting valiantly had embraced martyrdom, added the ISPR.

The army’s media wing had said that heavy losses were reported on the Indian side, including human and infrastructural losses.

Comments

comments