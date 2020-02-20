Soldier martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian troops from across LoC

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Kayani sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Sepoy Imtiaz Ali, 30, embraced martyrdom due to Indian firing from across the restive Line of Control. He was a resident of Pabbi village in Nowshera area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Indian troops also targeted civilian population deliberately in Leepa Valley of AJK, said ISPR.

In response to the ceasefire violation, the Pakistan Army effectively responded to Indian firing and targeted the posts which had initiated fire, read the statement.

Earlier on February 10, at least 10 citizens including two women and children had sustained injuries due to unprovoked firing from the Indian forces at the areas near Line of Control (LoC).

According to a press release from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian forces had restored to unprovoked firing from heavy weaponry at Jandrot and Nakyal sectors along the LoC, injuring women and children.

The injured had been shifted to the nearby health unit for treatment. The Pakistani forces had also responded to the enemy fire and killed one Indian soldier.

