LoC violation: Soldier martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian troops

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops have once again violated the ceasefire line as a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in unprovoked firing resorted to along Line of Control (LoC) in Baroh and Chirikot sectors, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Thursday.

Pakistan Army troops immediately retaliated Indian Army by targeting its posts which causes substantially damages and there are reports of casualties to the Indian troops as well.

The martyred soldier of Pakistan Army was identified as Sepoy Naimat Wali, whereas, two women of Serian Village have also sustained wounds following the indiscriminate firing from Indian forces.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Deputy High Commissioner (HC) Gaurav Ahluwalia had been summoned at the Foreign Office to condemn the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

As per details, the Director-General South Asia and SAARC, Dr Muhammad Faisal summoned Ahluwalia over recent ceasefire violations and handed over condemnation dossier to him.

On 6th & 7th of October, an old lady Nazira Begum w/o Muhammad Hussain, aged 69 years, resident of village Kakuta embraced Shahadat, while three other civilians, residents of village Kakuta sustained serious injuries, due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian Army in Chirikot Sector of LoC.

The Indian side was urged to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He urged that India should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Comments

comments