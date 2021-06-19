Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and two terrorists were killed during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an IBO in North Waziristan.

During the intense fire, two terrorists were killed and a Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom. He was identified as Naik Nazakat Khan.

The terrorists were active members of TTP in Spinwam, NWA and involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the ISPR added.

Earlier on June 11, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in a terrorist attack near Turbat, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, Naik Aqeel Abbas, resident of village Mehro Peelo, District Chakwal embraced martyrdom in the terrorist attack.

The militants attacked the troops using small arms, the ISPR confirmed.

Following the attack, the FC Balochistan launched a large-scale area sanitization operation to hunt the terrorists, said the ISPR.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.”

“Security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives,” it added.

