Army soldier martyred in North Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan on Tuesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces, taking action on a report about the presence of terrorists, conducted the operation in the area.

As Quick Reaction Force cordoned off the area, the terrorists opened fire to flee, ISPR said and added that during the exchange of fire, a soldier embraced martyrdom. The martyred soldier was identified as Lance Naik Irshad Khan, resident of Jamrud.

Earlier on April 13, Security forces had shot dead two terrorists in an operation in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

One serviceman had embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with terrorists, the military’s media wing had said.

The martyred soldier had been identified as Naek Adil Shehzad, resident of Mansehra.

