Pakistan Army soldier martyred, seven injured in North Waziristan attack

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the Pakistan Army was martyred and seven others injured in a terrorist attack on the security forces in North Waziristan, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, “Terrorist fire raid on security forces’ convoy late last night in Mirali, North Wazirstan.”

During the intense exchange of fire, Naik Yaseen, 34, a resident of Malakand, embraced martyrdom while seven others sustained injuries.

ISPR said that the security forces responded promptly and killed two terrorists in the retaliatory firing. However, 10 other terrorists were also injured in the gunfight, said the military’s media wing.

Earlier on August 30, at least three Pakistan Army soldiers had been martyred and four personnel wounded in firing opened by terrorists during a search operation in South Waziristan.

The spokesperson of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said that terrorists attacked security forces during a search operation in South Waziristan where three soldiers were martyred and four sustained injuries.

The martyred soldiers include Sepoy Salim, Subedar Nadeem and Lance Naik Mussavir.

