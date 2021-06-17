Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack near Turbat: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in a terrorist attack near Turbat, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, Naik Aqeel Abbas, resident of village Mehro Peelo, District Chakwal embraced martyrdom in the terrorist attack.

The militants attacked the troops using small arms, the ISPR confirmed.

Following the attack, the FC Balochistan launched a large-scale area sanitization operation to hunt the terrorists, said the ISPR.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.”

“Security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives,” it added.

In a similar attack by terrorists on security forces on June 11, two terrorists had been killed and Frontier Corps personnel embraced martyrdom after security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in district Kharan of the Balochistan province, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the intelligence-based operation was carried out in the Hulmerg area of district Kharan, where two terrorists involved in various acts of violence and terrorism against innocent civilians as well as the security forces, were killed.

“Significant quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession,” the army’s media wing said.

It further shared that during an exchange of fire, one soldier of Frontier Corps Balochistan, identified as Sepoy Fida ur Rehman had embraced martyrdom. He was a resident of the Mastuj area of Chitral.

