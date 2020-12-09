Two soldiers martyred in Indian firing at LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two personnel of the Pakistan Army were martyred on Wednesday after a heavy exchange of fire with the Indian forces at Line of Control (LoC), ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Indian troops initiated CFVs in Khuiratta Sector along #LOC. Pakistan army troops responded befittingly. Reports of heavy losses 2 Indian troops in men & material. During exchange of fire, while fighting valiantly, 2 soldiers, Lance Naik Tariq & Sepoy Zaroof embraced shahadat. pic.twitter.com/v5NqywqnP3 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 9, 2020



According to a message posted on the official Twitter account of the DG ISPR, Indian troops initiated ceasefire violations in the Khuiratta Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) which was responded by Pakistani troops in a befitting manner.

The army’s media wing said that heavy losses were reported on the Indian side, including human and infrastructural losses.

Two Pakistan Army personnel also laid down their lives during the exchange of fire. The ISPR identified the two martyred personnel as Lance Naik Tariq and Sepoy Zaroof.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian forces have continuously violated the ceasefire agreement at the Line of Control and martyred Pakistan Army personnel and civilians during their unprovoked firing at the border.

On November 25, a man was martyred when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing on the civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The incident took place in Bagsar Sector along LoC, said the military’s media wing.

