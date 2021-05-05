Three soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army captain among three soldiers were martyred and two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, ARY News reported, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an IBO in Dosali areas of North Waziristan.

During the intense fire, two terrorists were killed and a Pakistan Army captain among three soldiers embraced martyrdom.

Captain Faheem sepoy Shafi and sepoy Naseem embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire, read the statement.

Read More: Four FC men martyred, six injured in Afghan cross-border attack

Earlier today, four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers had been martyred while six others got injured after terrorists ambushed them near the Pakistan-Afghan border on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said, “Today during fencing activity in Manzakai Sector, Distt Zhob, Balochistan along Pakistan – Afghanistan Border, Terrorists from across Afghanistan ambushed FC troops moving for fencing.”

As a result of the ambush, four FC soldiers had embraced martyrdom while six others got injured, the military’s media wing had said, adding, “FC troops responded promptly”.

Comments

comments