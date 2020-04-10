Two soldiers martyred, seven terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The military’s media wing said seven terrorists were also killed during the operation.

31-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Sajid, hailing from Abbotabad, and 23-year old Sepoy Momin Shah, belonging to Dera Ismail Khan, were martyred during the operation, which was conducted on the basis of intelligence information.

Earlier, on April 17, seven terrorists were killed during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in tribal areas of North Waziristan and Mohmand, according to the ISPR.

The security forces conducted separate IBOs in North Waziristan and Mohmand where at least seven terrorists were killed.

According to a statement, security personnel raided Adal Khel village of South Waziristan and killed four terrorists who were trying to flee from the spot. Arms and communication equipment were also seized by the forces, it added.

During the Mohmand IBO, three terrorists were killed and Indian medicines, literature and other material were also recovered from their possession.

