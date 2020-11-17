Govt to launch solid waste management project in Hyderabad, Kotri

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Tuesday chaired the 13th meeting of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) to discuss issues relating to garbage and cleanliness activities in various cities of the province, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, it was decided to launch a solid waste management project in Hyderabad and Kotri. The meeting also approved the construction of landfill site on the M9 motorway near Jamshoro for garbage disposal.

The Sindh chief secretary directed officials to conduct research on environmental effects before constructing a landfill site in the area. Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah also directed the solid waste management board to improve their performance.

Managing Director (MD) of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) informed the meeting about the cleanliness drive in Karachi. He told the meeting that the entire system of solid waste management has been made online.

In a bid to fix Karachi’s garbage problem, the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) last week had purchased over 200 Qingqi rickshaws to initiate a door-to-door clean-up system in the city.

Sindh Local Government and Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had announced this last week while talking to the media as he had visited different parts of the city to inspect the clean-up campaign being carried out by the SSWMB.

The minister had said on the occasion that govt had purchased more than 200 Qingqi rickshaws to collect door-to-door municipal waste from houses across Karachi, adding that more Qingqi rickshaws would be purchased if needed.

