Solidarity displayed during Kashmir Hour a strong message to world: COAS

GUJRANWALA: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday the deteriorating situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) is a threat to regional peace.

COAS visited the headquarters of the Gujranwala Corps where he was briefed about operational preparedness of the troops, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Solidarity displayed by the nation with Kashmiri brethren during Kashmir Hour today is a strong message to the world.”

“Deteriorating situation in IOJ&K is threat to regional peace”, Gen Bajwa added.

Kashmir Solidarity Hour was observed today to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir facing India’s belligerent attitude.

According to details, the Kashmir Solidarity Hour was observed between 12noon-12:30pm, during which sirens sounded all across the country and the national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played.

