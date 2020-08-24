Solution to Kashmir dispute vital for peace in South Asia: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reiterated that solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was essential for peace in South Asia, ARY News reported.

He expressed these views while talking to the Inter-Parliamentary Union President Gabriela Cuevas Barron who called on him in Islamabad today.

The prime minister apprised Gabriela Cuevas of challenges faced by the health sector due to Covid-19 pandemic. He maintained the virus situation was improving across the country owing to the smart lockdown policy and other timely measures taken the government.

The premier also apprised her about Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan peace process.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said Kashmiri people’s struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination had taken a new turn with an indigenous political resistance movement picking up in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a press conference, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said the occupied region’s six political parties rejected Delhi’s Aug 5 move to annex the disputed territory and forged an alliance to wage a joint struggle aimed at reviving the old status of the territory.

This was not something ordinary but an important development as a joint statement issued by these parties bore the signatures of Farooq Abdullah and enjoyed the support of the Congress party, the main opposition party in India, Qureshi had said.

