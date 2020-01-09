Some clauses of NAB law against Islamic sharia, says CII chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr. Qibla Ayaz addressing a press conference here said that the council has declared some of the clauses of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance as un-Islamic and against the Islamic Sharia, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CII in its two-day session has backed the National Assembly resolution against blasphemous content on the social media and has demanded ban on sacrilegious content on social media, he said.

Chairman CII Dr. Qibla Ayaz said that the council in general review found clauses 14-D, 15 A and 26 of the NAB ordinance against teachings of the Islamic law.

Conceding to become an approver and sections of plea bargain in the law are against the teachings of Islam, the CII chief said.

The bureau’s handcuffing an accused and publicizing it on media and keeping in detention is also against the Islamic Sharia, the CII chiairman further said.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz was of the view that the NAB’s amended ordinance has made the law more discriminatory.

He called forced conversion of religion is violation of the Islamic teachings and also breach of the constitution of the country.

He said the process of change in sexual behaviour has become a fashion in the world.

The CII has recommended establishment of special courts for hearing of the cases of sexual violence, Dr Ayaz said.

He stressed the need of psychological education to children from the primary schools.

Comments

comments