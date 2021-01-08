Some elements misconstruing PM Khan’s statement, SAPM Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Special Aide to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Religious Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said Friday the country defeated the terrorism menace standing together and we must stand together now, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News earlier today, the SAPM said that the people of Hazara Community are our people, they are our blood, and there are some people who are misconstruing the PM’s statements.

He said India and Israel are our ememies and are mobilizing terrorists against us, adding that we, too, have to stay united to fight them off.

Our security forces have seized at least four terrorist groups which were planning terror attacks in Pakistan, SAPM Ashrafi said.

All those groups claimed their funding from either India or Israel, he said.

We won against terrorism before and we must stay united to defeat the rearing head of terrorism again, SAPM said.

Prime Minister shares the pain of those mourning their dead in Muchh massacre, said religious affairs SAPM, adding that some elements are trying to misconstrue the PM’s statement to spread negativity.

READ ALSO: Situation almost defused with mourners if wasn’t for a certain group, CM Jam Kamal claims

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan said earlier of the Hazara Community prosecution that their people have been targets of such afflictions in the past multiple times but this has slowed down in the past two- to three years.

Present in the program Sawal Ye Hai, the Chief Minister said he received the list of demands by the protestors out of which some were concerned with the federal government which have been passed on to them. For those that were for the provincial government, however, we have started materializing them, he added.

