Levies arrest son for alleged role in aged parent murder

Chaman: The law enforcing authorities on Monday arrested a son from Chaman, an area in Balochistan, for his alleged role in the murder of his aged father over property dispute, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the murder occurred some 23 days back and the authorities were initially clueless of the murder motives. However, the Levies authorities arrested the son on suspicion and during probe he confessed his role in the crime.

The accused claimed that he killed his father over property dispute. I was opposed to the idea of father giving away his property to his brothers, he said before the investigators.

Earlier in the day, in another unfortunate incident, a woman turned out to be the killer of her husband, Karachi police on Monday claimed.

Police officials said that the woman along with his two accomplices had killed her husband, Riaz, at his home located in the jurisdiction of Taimuria Police Station and escaped from the area after locking the house.

Taking action on the information received information from the neighbours of the deceased, who had complained of a stench emanating from the closed house in the area, the police had recovered the body from the house on October 29.

His postmortem report had revealed that the man was suffocated to death. The police had registered a case against unidentified suspects and launched investigations into the blind murder case.

Later, the police, on a tip-off arrested, the women from her relative’s house located in Buffer Zone on suspicion and started investigations.

