Son-in-law isolated by family after returning to Pakistan from Italy

JACOBABAD: Relatives isolated the youth after returning from Italy, amid coronavirus infection, in Jacobabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the local police, Muhammad Hashim son of Muhammad Yaqoob reached Lahore on March 18, from Italy. Fearing coronavirus threat, the relatives shifted the youth to Jacobabad to his in-laws.

The in-laws of Hashim after locking him in the house, informed the police. Health team has been informed about the case, the local police said.

It may be noted that so far 267 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Sindh.

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has leapt by 627 to 4,032, officials said on Friday, an increase of 18.4% – by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.

On Thursday, Italy overtook China as the country to register most deaths from the highly contagious respiratory disease.

The total number of cases in Italy rose to 47,021 from a previous 41,035, a rise of 14.6%, the Civil Protection Agency said.

In its most complete analysis of the outbreak yet published, the national health institute (ISS) said the average age of those who died was 78.5 years, with the youngest victim aged 31 and the oldest 103. The median age was 80.

Some 41% of all those who died were aged between 80-89, with the 70-79 age group accounting for a further 35%.

Italy has the oldest population in the world after Japan, with some 23% of people aged over age 65. Medical experts say these demographics could explain why the death toll here is so much higher than anywhere else in the world.

