Son kills father over property dispute in Sargodha

SARGODHA: A son killed his father over property dispute in Bhalwal Tehsil of Sargodha district here on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the son killed his father after he denied to transfer property to his name.

Father and son had a clash over a land dispute which led to an argument, after which, the son along with a friend killed his father with a gunshot, said police.

After the incident, police moved the body to the nearest hospital, which was handed over to heirs after a legal procedure, while the suspect managed to flee from the scene.

Police have launched an investigation while a search for the suspect, identified as Zafar, is underway

The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Mustafa.

