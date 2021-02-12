Sonakshi Sinha narrates emotional poem in support of Indian farmers

Sonakshi Sinha, who has proved to be an avid supporter of the ongoing Farmers’ Protests in India, shared an emotional narration of a poem dedicated to the protesting farmers on Thursday.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a one-minute long video montage of the farmers with a moving voice-over questioning the resistance to the protests. “Nazarein milake, khud se poocho – kyun? (Looking straight in the eyes, ask yourself, why?)” she wrote, adding, “A tribute to the hands that feed us.”

The poem narrated by Sinha is penned by Varad Bhatnagar and raises questions for the people who oppose the farmers’ protests and instead, label them as terrorists.

Thousands of Indian farmers angered by farm laws that they say threaten their livelihoods have been camping out on the outskirts of the capital Delhi and protesting since December 2020. The protests turned violent and have intensified since the Indian Republic Day on Jan. 26 when farmers clashed with police forces.

Celebrities such as pop singer Rihanna, climate change activist Greta Thunberg and US lawyer and activist Meena Harris have all expressed concern about what’s happening in India, while the majoriry has chosen to stay mum on the subject.

Sinha is among a handful of Bollywood people to speak out in support of the farmers that include Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh, etc.

