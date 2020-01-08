Web Analytics
Sonakshi Sinha comes out in support of Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha came out is support of fellow actress Deepika Padukone after a number of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS supporters criticised her for attending a protest at a university in the Indian capital.

“No matter which political party you support,do u support violence?Don’t visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up? We can’t sit on the fence any longer.Kudos to @deepikapadukone
for showing up,& all those who spoke for speaking up.This is not the time to stay quiet,” the ‘Dabbang actress wrote on Twitter.

Bollywood’s A-list actress Deepika Padukone was lauded across the world when on Tuesday she joined a protest staged by students from Delhi’s Jahawarlal Nehru University against a mob attack at the varsity on January 5. Pictures of her attending the protest and meeting student union leaders who were injured in the attack by the mob armed with sticks and rods went viral on social media.

Though most of the people lauded her, some BJP and RSS supporters started abusing her on social media and some started a trend to boycott her upcoming film which tells the story of an acid attack survivor.

While most of other actors remained silent, Sonakshi Sinha and Bhumi Pednekar took to Twitter to support the diva’s right to protest.

Bhumi’s tweet also said that she cannot wait to watch her upcoming film “Chappak” which her detractors want everyone to boycott.

Among the directors, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director Anurag Kashyap too supported Deepika by changing his profile picture.

 

 

