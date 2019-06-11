Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre took to her social media to share a video of herself taking aquatherapy sessions, with a warning.

The actress, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, warned her fans and followers that it isn’t as easy as it looks. She said that she is in the process of finding out what works for her.

The post reads, “Warning: This isn’t as easy as it looks. My new aqua therapy training sessions are tough but definitely easier than doing this in normal conditions.”

She has served as a true inspiration spreading positivity despite her tough battle with the fatal disease. She was in New York for her treatment earlier.

The talented star started out with modelling and later ventured into acting at the age of 19 with film Aag released in 1994. Her character, Parul not only won hearts but also accolades including Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year.

She has starred in big hits such as English Babu Desi Mem, Humse Badhkar Kaun and Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain alongside Bollywood Khans and other popular actors.

She was last seen on the silver screen in 2013 Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. Ever since she has been working for the small screen shows such as India’s Best Dramebaaz, India’s Got Talent and Indian Idol.

