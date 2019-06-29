Sonam Kapoor reveals darker side of Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor shows darker side of B-Town, saying the industry is ‘misogynistic and extremely sexist’ besides claiming the situation is changing in a slow pace.

The ‘Khoobsurat’ actress, while being interviewed by Filmfare magazine, said, “It’s misogynistic and extremely sexist. It’s unfortunate but that’s the way it is… I struggle every day in this industry.”

She added that the industry has not always been very kind to her and she even wanted to leave the place long back because of the discrimination.

When asked to share an unpleasant experience she faced in Bollywood, she said, “I was extremely unwell while I was shooting a film at the Niagara Falls in Canada. I was running a 102-103-degree fever. I didn’t know at that time that I had typhoid. It was raining and I didn’t have a room to go back to. Only the hero had a van. I was sitting with an umbrella. I was freezing. I waited for six hours, while they took the hero’s shot.”

Sonam Kapoor reveals how Fawad Khan bagged 'Khoobsurat'

She continued, “Then they took my close-up but by then my face had turned blue. Later, I went to my room and called up my father. I said, “I don’t want to act anymore.” He asked, “Why?” I told him, “They treat you like a stepchild. They won’t even treat an animal like this. It’s complete disregard for a human being, forget a woman.” He said, “Just walk off the set.” I told him, “I’m not a hero.” So many times, my father has told me, “If they’re not taking your close-up and it ís 8 pm, just walk off the set.” He doesn’t understand that a hero can do it and get away. If a heroine does it, then she’s throwing tantrums.”

“I’ve said no to three films in the last four years because I wasn’t getting paid what I deserve. Now, I’m doing films where I’m getting paid more than the hero. I’m not expecting the same as Akshay Kumar or Salman Khan. I’m not delusional. But I do know how much I deserve. All my films have opened well, so why shouldn’t I be paid more?”

