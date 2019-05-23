Sonam Kapoor feeling Mahira Khan’s absence at cannes

Famous Pakistan film and television actor Mahira Khan who dazzled at the prestigious festival last year with the sultry Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor on the red carpet missed the event this year and is all set to appear at a different glamorous gathering.

Mahira and Sonam exchanged pleasantries on social media website, Instagram where Sonam confessed to missing Mahira’s presence at the foremost film festival this year.

Mahira who was the first Pakistani to attend the event in the event’s 70 plus year history, was representing as a brand ambassador to one of the world biggest cosmetics brand which also happened to be one of the main sponsors of the festival.

Sonam Kapoor, who made headlines with Mahira Khan during the festival last year and posed for pictures together, had an emotional exchange with the Pakistani star about her significant absence.

Mahira commented on Sonam’s picture saying: “Finally! with two heart-eyed emojis, to which, Sonam replied to Mahira: “Miss you here beautiful”.

Sonam was recently seen gushing over a picture Mahira posted on Instagram in a red dress upon which Sonam commented, “You’re beautiful.”

Mahira is reported to make a jaw-dropping appearance at the Paris Fashion Week (PFW) later this year.

Comments

comments