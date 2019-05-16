Here’s what Sonam Kapoor commented on Mahira Khan’s Insta post

Mahira Khan and Sonam Kapoor are good friends and they have often expressed it through their interactions on social media.

Mahira Khan recently received appreciation from Sonam Kapoor on one of her Instagram posts.

She had posted quite an old photo of hers, which according to her, was taken when she was 12-13 years of age.

Clad in a red dress, Mahira is also seen donning her mother’s jewelery.

Whereas she received comments from several other celebrities including editor of Filmfare magazine Jitesh Pillai, she also received a comment from Sonam Kapoor, who called her ‘beautiful’.

