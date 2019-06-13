Song using sound of snoring will put people to sleep

A mystery was created after Blue singer Simon Webbe claims that his new song aims to help people fall asleep.

Blue singer Simon Webbe, acclaimed music producer Aubrey Whitfield and PlayOJO have joined forces to create a charity single with a difference – the difference being that it can help put people to sleep.

According to the makers, the unusual song called ‘Snored to Sleep’ using the sound of snoring will help those find it difficult to fall asleep when bed time rolls around.

Some might decide to listen to an audio book, others might try watching an ASMR video to relax their mind, Mirror.co.uk reported.

The 01:40 minutes long track combines the sound of crowd-sourced snoring with a slow melody, low frequencies and a rhythmic, repetitive bass – all of which have been linked to lowering heart and breath rates.

Scientific studies have shown that this can lead to reduced brain activity, creating the perfect environment for restful sleep, whilst also creating the paradoxical situation of snoring helping, rather than hindering, a good night’s kip.

Moreover, all proceeds from the song will be donated to Hope2Sleep – a charity that works to combat sleep-related health problems such as sleep apnoeas.

Speaking about the song, Simon Webbe said: “I never thought in a million years one of my snores would feature on a track, but it has!

“There’s a first for everything! In all seriousness though, it’s great that we can do something so positive with an issue that can cause health issues for some people – we’re here to help, and maybe even reverse snoring from keeping people up to helping put them to sleep.”

