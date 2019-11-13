‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ gets a makeover after fan outcry

Paramount released a new trailer for its upcoming live-action movie Sonic The Hedgehog with a major redesign of the character and fans are finally happy.

The original look of the iconic blue speedy hedgehog received a lot of backlash when the first official trailer was released in April.

Following fan outcry, director Jeff Fowler announced changes would be made to the character. This also delayed the release of the film, which was expected to hit cinemas on November 14.

Paramount tweeted the new trailer on Tuesday.

Sonic The Hedgehog is speeding to theatres for a big screen adventure for the whole family! Watch the new @SonicMovie trailer now, and #CatchSonic in theatres February 14! pic.twitter.com/UUo9ctMbte — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) November 12, 2019

Fans believed that the original version wasn’t a true depiction of the 90’s character they grew up with. They thought Sonic’s body proportions and facial features were inconsistent.

Based on the Sonic the Hedgehog video games, the movie is expected to be in theatres on February 14.

