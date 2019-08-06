Proud of my sons for the men they are becoming: Angelina Jolie

Following two years of a custody battle over her six children, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has been making sure that her kids are her priority now.

The actress recently opened up about her children in a heartfelt essay for the Elle Magazine. “I could not be prouder of my sons for the men they are becoming, the way they respect their sisters and are respected by them,” she said.

The 44-year-old is a doting mother to 18-year-old Maddox, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

She revealed that she has a piece of advice for her daughters. “I often tell my daughters that the most important thing they can do is to develop their minds. You can always put on a pretty dress, but it doesn’t matter what you wear on the outside if your mind isn’t strong.”

The starlet added, “There is nothing more attractive — you might even say enchanting — than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions.”

Jolie and Pitt married on August 23, 2014 and separated two years later.

On the work front, she will be seen in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Marvel Universe’s The Eternal next.

Comments

comments