MULTAN: District administration in Multan on Tuesday got a registered against the four sons of former Prime Minister and PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gillani over holding the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the case was registered against four of them at the Old Kotwali police station in Multan on the request of the district administration after the local PPP leadership organized a public rally on November 30.

The case carried sections under Sound Act and violation of the COVID-19 SOPs.

A separate FIR was also registered with the Multan police over a fire incident during PDM rally in Multan. The FIR mentioned that a fire broke out at a godown near the rally’s venue due to the fireworks carried out by the 150 PML-N activists including PML-N leader Shahid Mahmood Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that two sons of Yousaf Raza Gillani were arrested ahead of the PDM public gathering in Multan for violating COVID-19 SOPs but were later released ahead of the rally.

Ali Musa Gillani was the first one to get arrested after police nabbed him when he reached Chehlyak police station in Multan to stage a protest.

The police said that they have registered a case against 70 PPP activists including sons of Yousaf Raza Gillani, Ali Musa Gillani and Abdul Qadir Gillani, for violating COVID-19 SOPs after they took out a rally in the city.

Later on November 29, the police in their crackdown against Pakistan Democratic Movement protestors arrested Ali Qasim Gillani for leading riots through impediments set to restrict rallies in violation of Covid-19 SOPs.

He was later also released along with the other party activists after the government announced to give permission to the PDM to hold the rally in the city.

Comments

comments