Sonu Nigam allergic to sea food?

Indian singer Sonu Nigam has shared two photos of himself from Nanavati Hospital Mumbai on his Instagram account. The photos divulge a disturbing allergic reaction on his face due to seafood during his trip for a concert. The singer has swiftly been shifted to the hospital and experienced breathlessness.

The first photo reveals his swollen left eye and the second one shows an oxygen mask because the singer had difficulty breathing. He says if there was no hospital nearby for speedy treatment, the condition of his face would have worsened.

However, the Kal Ho Na Ho intoner has performed in Jeypore after swiftly recovering from the allergy. He has also expressed gratitude to his fans saying, “Thanks for your concern and love. Now that you know that I am returning back from Jeypore Orissa after managing a concert last night, I now don’t mind sharing how I was the day before yesterday.”

He warns his fans to “never ever ever, ever take a chance with allergies.” He goes on to explain, “If Nanavati Hospital wasn’t nearby, my trachea would have swollen up further and lead to asphyxiation.”

Sonu has also thanked his friends and doctors for assisting and taking care of him, making this concert happen. He writes, “Yesterday wouldn’t have been possible without your love. And of course, my entire extended family of musicians and technicians… and most importantly my doctors.”

On his way back from the concert, he takes to Instagram to again thank everyone for the love and support. He also shares a witty comment at the end of the note that says, “Not just Food, there are a lot of Allergens moving around in the World, in the form of Sapiens… STAY AWAY AND RUN AWAY”

Known for his majestic voice and exceptional pitch, Sonu Nigam has sung over a hundred songs in Hindi and seven other languages like Marathi, Tamil, and Kannada, among others.

