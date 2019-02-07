Sonu Nigam allergic to sea food?
Indian singer Sonu Nigam has shared two photos of himself from Nanavati Hospital Mumbai on his Instagram account. The photos divulge a disturbing allergic reaction on his face due to seafood during his trip for a concert. The singer has swiftly been shifted to the hospital and experienced breathlessness.
View this post on Instagram
Thanks for your concern and love. Now that you know that I am returning back from Jeypore Orissa after managing a concert last night, I now don't mind sharing how I was the day before yesterday. 😇 Lesson for all of us, Never ever ever ever take a chance with allergies. Sea food in my case. If Nanavati Hospital wasn't near by, my trachea would have swollen up further and lead to asphyxiation. Happy and Healthy life to everyone. #health #lifeisbeautiful #goodfortune
The first photo reveals his swollen left eye and the second one shows an oxygen mask because the singer had difficulty breathing. He says if there was no hospital nearby for speedy treatment, the condition of his face would have worsened.
Related: Priyanka Chopra Gets Her Dog A Jacket Worth INR 40,000!
However, the Kal Ho Na Ho intoner has performed in Jeypore after swiftly recovering from the allergy. He has also expressed gratitude to his fans saying, “Thanks for your concern and love. Now that you know that I am returning back from Jeypore Orissa after managing a concert last night, I now don’t mind sharing how I was the day before yesterday.”
He warns his fans to “never ever ever, ever take a chance with allergies.” He goes on to explain, “If Nanavati Hospital wasn’t nearby, my trachea would have swollen up further and lead to asphyxiation.”
Related: Shah Rukh Khan Wanted Ali Zafar’s Song For Zero
Sonu has also thanked his friends and doctors for assisting and taking care of him, making this concert happen. He writes, “Yesterday wouldn’t have been possible without your love. And of course, my entire extended family of musicians and technicians… and most importantly my doctors.”
View this post on Instagram
Thanks my dears @aishwaryanigam, @vishalkotharilive, @iammeenaljain my dear @vipulroy And ofcourse @sonuhdam… Yesterday wouldn't have been possible without your love. And ofocurse my entire extended family of musicians and technicians.. And most importantly my doctors, Ramesh and Vishesh Agarwal.. 😇 Jeypore, Orissa
On his way back from the concert, he takes to Instagram to again thank everyone for the love and support. He also shares a witty comment at the end of the note that says, “Not just Food, there are a lot of Allergens moving around in the World, in the form of Sapiens… STAY AWAY AND RUN AWAY”
View this post on Instagram
On our way back from Jeypore Orissa yesterday. Even the Sun shone on my face, highlighting the Joy, for having managed in the state that I was in just the night before. 😇 Thanks for the love pouring in.. And remember, not just Food, there are a lot of Allergens moving around in the World, in the form of Sapiens…..🤧🤧 STAY AWAY AND RUN AWAY … 😂😂😂 @aishwaryanigam @meenaljain @sonuhdam #love #travels #allergy #work
Known for his majestic voice and exceptional pitch, Sonu Nigam has sung over a hundred songs in Hindi and seven other languages like Marathi, Tamil, and Kannada, among others.
What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.