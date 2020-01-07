Sony unveils Vision-S electric car concept at CES 2020

The Japanese giant has surprised attendees of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 by unveiling an electric vehicle dubbed the Vision S.

The electronic giant showcased the prototype of its electric vehicle – Vision-S – at the CES 2020 show currently on in Las Vegas. Sony says that the idea of its mobility venture is to pursue safety, reliability, comfort and entertainment.

According to reports, the Vision-S features 33 different sensors inside and outside of the car, multiple widescreen displays, 360 audio, and always-on connectivity, with some pieces coming from industry players like BlackBerry and Bosch.

It’s also powered by a “newly-designed EV platform” — which appears to have been engineered by automotive supplier Magna — that Sony says will be able to power other vehicle types, like SUVs.

“We will accelerate our efforts to contribute to the future of mobility,” said Sony’s chief executive Kenichiro Yoshida as he revealed the surprise.

Specifications of the prototype:

Passengers: 4 seats with individual seat speaker

Weight: 2,350 Kg

Power: 200 KW x 2 (Front/ Rear)

Acceleration: 4.8s (0-100 Km/h)

Top speed: 240 Km/h

Axle system: Double wishbone front and rear suspension/ air spring system

Drive: All-wheel drive

Ground clearance: 120 mm~135 mm

Tyre size: 245/40 R21 (front), 275/35R21 (rear)

