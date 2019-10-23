Sonya Hussain shares her obsession with travelling on Pakistani trains

Actress Sonya Hussain shared her unlikely obsession with Pakistani trains on Tuesday night, and said it was her dream which has now been fulfilled.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old actor posted a picture of herself standing next to a train. Sonya Hussain recently travelled on a train and called it one of the best experiences of her life.

“Travelling on a Pakistani train was one of my biggest obsessions! There is something old-school and charming about it and I finally did it!”

The Meri Guriya actor advised people to hop on a train to destress. “So incase you are feeling low. Just get an AC sleeper for yourself, eat, relax, read books, listen to your favourite music, feel your country, enjoy your time and come back after a day.”

The starlet was dressed in a printed orange kurti and white shalwar, paired with a black dupatta. Sonya Hussain loves the “chuka chuk sound” of trains. Her pictures show she quite enjoyed her journey and admires the simplicity of long travels.

