Sonya Hussyn wants you to eat healthy during Ramadan

Renowned actor Sonya Hussyn urged her followers to eat healthy during the month of Ramadan.

The actress took to Instagram to share her healthy sehri and iftar platter. She prefers having fruits and dry fruits as well as yoghurt.

“Yogurt, dates, detox water- A complete and a healthy meal! For Sehri / iftaar,” she captioned the post.

She also showed her followers how to make detox water.

“Adding orange/ lemon to it takes it to the next level. They are a great source of vitamin C, which is known to boost the immune system, prevent disease, helps in digestion, fights cold, protect cells…..the benefits are plentiful. So, it’s time to increase our water intake for sure!” she said.

The starlet hopes God ease our hardships and bless us with peace and prosperity during this holy month of Ramadan.

