Sonya Hussyn says she might not do item songs

Popular Pakistani actor Sonya Hussyn recently shared her thoughts on item numbers, award shows and feminism.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘Har Lamha Purjosh‘, the starlet said about item numbers in films: “I think they are fine. People actually want to watch it. If you ask me, I might not do it.”

“I am all for dance but not for sexualizing a woman in item songs where 50 men are looking at her when she dances,” she added.

She went onto say “I have done Moor as well. It was an art film, directed by Jami. Its response wasn’t as great as a film with item numbers.”

On whether the industry’s award system is flawed, the Meri Guriya actor told anchorperson Waseem Badami “The award system is the same around the world. How you take it, I don’t know.”

“It’s good that you get awards because you receive appreciation and reward for your work. It encourages you to work harder so deserving candidates should get it,” she added.

When asked what feminism is as she calls herself a feminist, Sonya said “A lot of people show hatred towards the term ‘feminist’ thinking that if a woman stands up for her rights, she has turned against all men. It’s not that, it’s about the equality we want–equality in everything.”

“I have never faced any harassment,” she said when asked if actors faced harassment in the industry.

On being reminded she said earlier that she has been harassed, Sonya said it was misquoted and was it verbal harassment.

The starlet was spotted at the second match of the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL5) on Friday at National Stadium. She was rooting for Karachi Kings which emerged victorious and said it was a really interesting game of cricket.

Comments

comments