Sonya Hussyn settles feud with Mathira after bullying accusations

Sonya Hussyn and Mathira got caught up in perhaps the shortest online feud in recent times on Tuesday after Mathira accused Sonya of bullying her, and Sonya settled the dispute over a call.

Over the weekend on Father’s Day, Sonya had shared a recording of a tearful call with her previously estranged father, in which the two were heard reconciling. “If there ever was anything missing from my life, it was that I never got the chance to tell you how much I love you… But today after hearing the words ‘I love you too’ from you, made me feel like my life’s purpose was complete,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

Mathira left a shady comment on the post, saying, “These days, talk to your parents, heart to heart, but don’t forget to record it and post it.”

She then proceeded to accuse Sonya Hussyn of bullying her at an awards show. “I hope you remember how you bullied me, titled me shemale, and called me names on our way to the IPPA Awards in London,” wrote Mathira, adding, “I still remember crying.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Lollywood (@instant_lollywood)

Shortly after, Sonya took to her Instagram stories to share that she had spoken to Mathira on call and was glad that “all her misunderstandings have been cleared.”

“Depression is real and very difficult to deal with. Hearing that Mathira had to deal with it alone was indeed heartbreaking,” shared Sonya, adding that if anyone needs it, she is just a call away.

Sonya Hussyn also advised people to “talk it out” because “lack of communication only leads to housing angst and negativity.” Addressing Mathira directly, she also said, “You’re like a sister to me, and I’ll always wish you the best.”

The Aisi Hai Tanhai actor also had a request for fans and followers; “Try not to pass judgments without contextualizing and hearing the other side.”

Comments

comments