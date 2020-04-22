Renowned actor Sonya Hussyn took to social media to pen down a thought provoking message about life amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Sharing a vibrant photo on Instagram, she wrote “sour, sweet , bitter and sometimes overwhelming. Not just this orange , but that’s how life also tastes like.”

“It has a taste of love but also of fear, insecurity, loss, change, joy, gratitude… the joy may be more noticeable in a big moment but the secret lies in discovering the delicate flavours of everyday moments and it only happens, when we let these flavours roll over our tongues, our hearts and our souls and that’s when the taste of life becomes the taste of limitless possibilities,” she added.

The starlet told her followers to keep exploring the taste of life and enjoy it to the fullest.

